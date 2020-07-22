Montgomery County School Board discusses reopening plans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – Montgomery County School leaders are outlining what the reopening process will look like for thousands of students, teachers, and staff this fall.

Tuesday afternoon into late Tuesday night, the school board went through different scenarios about what the school year would look like, including notification if there is a case of coronavirus in the school division.

“We know that if a student or a staff member tests positive, we’re already going to be working with the health department that just has to happen,” Director of Student Services Jason Garretson said.

Board members also supported requiring students to wear a mask or face shield during the school day. Some county educators raised concerns about setbacks in the classroom with younger students.

“It really is a change if not next to impossible to keep that mask on the younger students and when learning to read it’s very important to see their mouths and if they’re not forming those letter sounds,” Director of Elementary Education Barbara Whickham said.

Superintendent Mark Miear said he is proud of the work his staff has put in and believes the school board will make the right choice for the division.

“The administrative team has been working hard to do what’s best for students and what’s best for teachers and to make sure we’re adhering to the safety measures recommended to use by the health department,” Superintendent Mark Miear said.

The school board does have the right to change the plans at any time before submitting them to the Department of Education. It is expected to make a decision about the plans Tuesday night.