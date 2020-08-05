Documentary details hunt for information in Appomattox County cold case

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A documentary to be released on YouTube Wednesday night centers around a local cold case from 1978.

Someone murdered Alfred Harwood “Doc” Coleman in the Oakville community of Appomattox County 42 years ago. That someone was never caught, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on August 4, 1978.

After a family member reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to reopen the investigation, Sheriff Donald Simpson enlisted the help of a professional video producer to create a documentary surrounding the cold case.

The Sheriff’s Office re-interviewed witnesses and re-evaluated evidence, and the documentary gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the hunt for information.

The company MysteriouslyWV produced the documentary for free, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes someone who watches the documentary will be able to provide authorities with the information needed to bring some closure to Coleman’s famil