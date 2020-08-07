Centra loosens visitor restrictions, allowing one per patient

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra updated its current visitation restrictions to allow one visitor per patient.
The change goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Under the loosened restrictions, visitors:
- Must be 18 or older
- Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)
- Will be screened each time they enter and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked
- Must wear a mask while in any building
- Should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings
- Will be expected to practice social distancing
- Will remain in patient rooms as congregate waiting rooms will remain closed
The following areas will continue to have visitor restrictions:
- COVID-19 units (unless end of life care)
- Oncology units and the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center; due to highly compromised immune systems
- Adult and Geriatric Psychiatric Units at VBH
- Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (Guggenheimer, The Summit, Oakwood Health and Rehab and Fairmont Crossing)