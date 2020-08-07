Centra loosens visitor restrictions, allowing one per patient

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra updated its current visitation restrictions to allow one visitor per patient.

The change goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Under the loosened restrictions, visitors:

Must be 18 or older

Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

Will be screened each time they enter and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked

Must wear a mask while in any building

Should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings

Will be expected to practice social distancing