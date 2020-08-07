83ºF

Centra loosens visitor restrictions, allowing one per patient

Change goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra updated its current visitation restrictions to allow one visitor per patient.

The change goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Under the loosened restrictions, visitors:

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)
  • Will be screened each time they enter and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked
  • Must wear a mask while in any building
  • Should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings
  • Will be expected to practice social distancing
  • Will remain in patient rooms as congregate waiting rooms will remain closed

The following areas will continue to have visitor restrictions:

  • COVID-19 units (unless end of life care)
  • Oncology units and the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center; due to highly compromised immune systems
  • Adult and Geriatric Psychiatric Units at VBH
  • Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (Guggenheimer, The Summit, Oakwood Health and Rehab and Fairmont Crossing)

