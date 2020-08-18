Crews put out garage fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews worked to put out a fire that happened in a detached garage Monday night in Roanoke County.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, the fire happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Northway Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a detached garage in flames. They were able to get the fire under control in 23 minutes.

No one was hurt and the fire didn’t cause any damage to the surrounding houses, officials say.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause and an estimated amount for damages.

The garage is a total loss.