Virginia Tech has 0.027% positivity in 3,663 coronavirus tests

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Nearly all of those who were tested for the coronavirus at Virginia Tech were negative.

From Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, the university tested 3,663 individuals. Of those tested, one person was a true positive, while four others tested positive for antibodies of the coronavirus.

As part of the university’s reopening plan, students living on-campus were required to be tested upon arrival.

Those not already living in Blacksburg were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving in Blacksburg.

The university plans to release its COVID-19 dashboard this week, which will be updated on a weekly basis.