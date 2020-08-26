Returning college students cause spike in COVID-19 cases in New River Valley, health official says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The New River Valley Health Department shared new details Tuesday about the potential impacts of COVID-19 among students.

New River Health Department’s Director Noelle Bissell said an increase of cases in college towns is expected as students return to classes at Radford University and Virginia Tech.

Bissell said numbers are expected to rise as more testing happens and more information becomes available.

“There were social gatherings; there were people who were not necessarily following public health recommendations and we have seen an increase in numbers, I will say that seems to be very much improving,” Bissell said.

Bissell said the city of Radford may be seeing more cases than the Town of Blacksburg because students returned to Radford University before returning to Virginia Tech.