Radford City Schools continue virtual learning until September 14 due to COVID-19 concerns

RADFORD, Va – Radford City Schools will continue virtual learning for the next two weeks as the number of Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city.

Superintendent Robert Graham sent out information to parents saying the move comes as Radford has been recognized as one of the top ten “Hot Spots” in the country by the New York Times.

Graham went on to say that there have been COVID-19 exposures and cases among members of the school community, but they were contracted outside of school.

The school division plans to return to its hybrid face-to-face learning model on September 14th.

Full release from city schools:

Due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Radford CIty resulting in Radford being recognized as one of the top ten “Hot Spots” in the nation for COVID-19 cases, Radford City Schools will continue with virtual learning for hybrid students and Virtual Radford students as we did last week. RCPS plans to return back to our hybrid, face-to-face model on Monday, September 14. Please know that Radford CIty Schools have been vigilant about physical distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands, etc., and this is why we have been able to limit any transmissions of COVID-19 within our school division. We do have some exposures and cases of COVID-19 in our school community population, but they were contracted outside of our school system. As we continue with virtual learning for the next two weeks, we will also continue our food distribution program on Mondays from 4:30-6:30 at the Belle Heth cafeteria. Just as a reminder, any RCPS family can go to Belle Heth on Mondays from 4:30-6:30 to pick up 5 meals of breakfast and lunch for the week. If school community members are not able to participate in the food delivery program for some reason, they can contact Connie Wood at 540-731-3647 and she will be able to provide assistance.

Chromebooks and paper/pencil packets will be available for kindergarten and 1st grade students at Belle Heth Elementary on Tuesday, September 1st from 8:30 am until 4:00 pm. Our Wifi devices are scheduled to arrive by September 11, but the community can access the RCPS internet in the parking lots of RHS, JDIS, Belle Heth and the SBO.

Please review your email this weekend for more information and details regarding the extension of our virtual learning platform and instructional strategies, including synchronous opportunities for the next two weeks. As always, if you have any questions or concerns please contact a central office or building administrator.

Sincerely,

Robert F. Graham, Superintendent