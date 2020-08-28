Radford’s coronavirus count jumps nearly 350% in just two weeks

RADFORD, Va. – 77.65%

As of Friday, the city of Radford is reporting 282 total coronavirus cases.

219 of those cases, which equals 77.65%, have been reported in the past two weeks.

The city reported its first case on March 26 and until Aug. 1, only added 25 additional cases.

Below is a look at the city’s case count since Aug. 1.

Earlier this week, Radford University suspended a fraternity that allegedly was advising its members and those attending its parties to not seek testing, or to only do so outside of the local area in an effort to hide potential positive cases.

The university has also enacted a 10-person limit on gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread.

New River Health District’s Director Noelle Bissell said an increase of cases in college towns is expected as students return to classes at Radford University and Virginia Tech.

Radford’s spike in cases is also gaining national attention.

As of Friday, The New York Times listed the city at No. 10 in its list of COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

The Times ranks locations by cases in the last week per 100,000 residents.

When looking at that metric, Radford has 970 cases in the past week per 100,000 residents. The No. 1 hotspot in the country, Issaquena, Mississippi, has 3,843 cases in the past week per 100,000 residents.