Man breaks into Southwest Virginia store and steals thousands of dollars worth of Halloween decorations

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for this man who they say broke into a store on Thursday night and stole thousands of dollars worth of Halloween decorations.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office posted the above photos to its Facebook page, saying this man broke into a store in the Rocky Gap area of the county and stole the decorations.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Bland County Sheriff’s Office at 276-688-4311 or Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131.