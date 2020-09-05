Dog dies in Pennsylvania house fire after waking up owners to escape

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. – A family dog was able to wake up a man and woman after a fire sparked shortly after midnight, but the animal was not able to make it out alive, according to a report by WPXI.

Fire crews said the flames started in a mobile home in Salt Lick Township in Fayette County.

A husband and wife lived there, and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

“We don’t know what happened. We don’t know how it happened. We were in the back bedroom sleeping and we know is the dog jumped on the bed and woke us up and my husband took off running outside,” said Cherry Kuhn who lived there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.