Layman Family Farms festival officially open for the season

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Fall is upon us and if you want to get lost in a corn maze or pick out a perfect pumpkin, a Bedford County tradition is once again giving you that chance.

Layman Family Farms' Fall Festival reopened to the public Saturday morning. Farm owner Eric Layman said more than 300 people came to the farm in the festival’s first hour, which he believes is a record.

The farm made some changes due to COVID-19, and the most notable switch is only allowing 1,000 visitors in at a time. However, Layman said he’s grateful the festival could happen at all.

“It keeps us going," said Layman. "It helps pay the bills, especially with not having field trips in the spring or in the fall...it’s just good to see smiling faces.”

The festival is mainly happening on weekends throughout the fall, which includes WSLS 10′s free drive-thru trick-or-treating event on Oct. 30.