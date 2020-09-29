Roanoke Valley has nearly 20 coronavirus outbreaks, seeing an increase in cases

ROANOKE, Va – The Virginia Department of Health said coronavirus cases are on the rise in the Roanoke City and Alleghany health districts.

During her weekly update, Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Virginia Department of Health discussed a rise in hospitalizations, deaths and outbreaks in the Roanoke Valley.

As of Tuesday, there are 18 outbreaks across the region, 10 of which are in a business setting.

O’Dell said the rise in cases and outbreaks are because of a lack of enforcement on COVID-19 guidelines in the workplace.

“We have detected business practices for both screening and socially distancing and adherence to face-covering use has sagged significantly,” explained O’Dell.

She said the increase comes at a bad time as health officials also start to prepare for flu season.

These two health districts contain the cities of Covington, Roanoke, and Salem and the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke.