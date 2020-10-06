‘COVID fatigue’ concerns amid fewer tests, masks and less social distancing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – As the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the New River Valley continues to decline, the area’s health director is advising people about a rising phenomenon, COVID fatigue.

Dr. Noelle Bissell said fewer people are being tested, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

She said that just because the numbers have been trending in the right direction, doesn’t mean they will stay that way if people continue not to follow the safety guidelines.

“Even though it’s a small minority of people, it can be a problem because we know that those are the types of events where COVID can spread quite effectively, literally less than 20% of people are responsible for spreading a significant amount of COVID,” Bissell said.

Bissell is also advising people to get their flu shots to avoid overcrowding in area hospitals.