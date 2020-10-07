Carilion Clinic Ironman registration to open up Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – After the race was postponed by a year due to the pandemic, registration for the new date is set to open Tuesday afternoon.

Registration will open up at noon for the 70.3-mile race, set to take place on June 6, 2021.

The centerpiece for the route includes a bike course that will go along 56 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Roanoke County into Botetourt County.

For the swimming portion, triathletes will be jumping into Carvins Cove for a 1.2-mile swim before transitioning to a run at River’s Edge Park and the Roanoke River Greenway.

To register, click here.