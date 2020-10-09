How registering for this annual Roanoke Thanksgiving race could get you more swag

ROANOKE, Va – Exclusive swag? Sign us up.

Organizers of the annual Drumstick Dash are encouraging people to register before Monday to get some additional swag this year.

This year’s race, hosted by Roanoke Rescue Mission, will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The first 2,500 people who sign up for the race before Monday will get an exclusive hooded t-shirt that’s completely new this year.

“We’ve never done a hooded shirt before so those people will get a shirt that shows not only did they support the mission even in these times in 2020, but they also got a special shirt,” volunteer Kevin Spencer said.

All the proceeds from the run go to helping feed thousands of people at the Roanoke Rescue Mission each year.

For more information on how to register for the Drumstick Dash, you can visit the website here.