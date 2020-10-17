One dead, one in custody after shooting at 7-Eleven in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at a 7-Eleven on Williamson Rd in NW Roanoke Friday night.

Police tell 10 News is happened around 2:45 a.m.

That’s when they found the victim in the parking lot.

Officers had the road and parking lot closed off to the public for several hours as they collected evidence and talked to witnesses.

This is the 9th gun related homicide in the city of Roanoke this year.

Officers tell 10 News they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

No word yet on the charges the suspect is facing.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.