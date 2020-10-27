Bugs Bunny hat-wearing man deemed a person of interest in connection with human remains found inside charred SUV in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – With one woman in custody, charged with first-degree murder, authorities need help identifying a person of interest after human remains were found inside of a burned-out car in Appomattox County last week.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office considers both men pictured above to be persons of interest; however, the man in red has already been identified as Enrico Moss.

Moss is in custody out-of-state on unrelated charges, according to Sheriff Donald Simpson.

Authorities are now asking for help in identifying the other man, the one who wearing a Bugs Bunny hat.

Person of interested in connection with the human remains found in a burned out vehicle in Appomattox County. (Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)

They believe he may be in a dark-colored 2012 VW Passat with Virginia license plate UUJ-2916.

Police have already arrested Artenna Horsley-Robey, 29, of Lynchburg, and charged her with first-degree murder.

Artenna Horsley-Robey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to human remains found inside a charred SUV (Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information on this case, or the identity of this individual is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.