Bugs Bunny hat-wearing man deemed a person of interest in connection with human remains found inside charred SUV in Appomattox County

Authorities have identified the man on the left and need your help to ID the other man

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Appomattox County, Crime
Both men are persons of interest in the case. The man in the red has has been identified as Ernrico Moss. The other man, is believed to be traveling in the car pictured on the right, a 2012 VW Passat with Virginia tags UUJ-2916. (WSLS 10)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – With one woman in custody, charged with first-degree murder, authorities need help identifying a person of interest after human remains were found inside of a burned-out car in Appomattox County last week.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office considers both men pictured above to be persons of interest; however, the man in red has already been identified as Enrico Moss.

Moss is in custody out-of-state on unrelated charges, according to Sheriff Donald Simpson.

Authorities are now asking for help in identifying the other man, the one who wearing a Bugs Bunny hat.

Person of interested in connection with the human remains found in a burned out vehicle in Appomattox County. (Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)

They believe he may be in a dark-colored 2012 VW Passat with Virginia license plate UUJ-2916.

Police have already arrested Artenna Horsley-Robey, 29, of Lynchburg, and charged her with first-degree murder.

Artenna Horsley-Robey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to human remains found inside a charred SUV (Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information on this case, or the identity of this individual is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

