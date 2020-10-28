Appomattox County Sheriff asks public’s help in finding third suspect in connection with discovery of human remains

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – There are major developments in a homicide case nearly a week after human remains were found inside an abandoned, burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County.

That vehicle was discovered October 21 near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. The Sheriff’s Office said they have not identified the human remains.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Artenna Horsley-Robey of Lynchburg Tuesday. She is charged with first-degree murder and being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Department released a photo of two other suspects. Sheriff Donald Simpson said one man is 29-year-old Enrico Moss, formerly of Appomattox.

“He’s been identified and he’s actually in custody out of state on unrelated charges,” said Sheriff Simpson.

They’re still searching for the other individual, seen wearing a Bugs Bunny hat. It’s believed he may be in a dark-colored 2012 VW Passat with Virginia license plate UUJ-2916.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Department.