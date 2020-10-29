Big Lick Comic Con returns with big changes

ROANOKE, Va. – Big Lick Comic Con was originally set for the beginning of August, which was less than a month into Phase Three. Instead, Big Lick Entertainment postponed the convention to Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1 to have more time to plan and to make sure guests and exhibitors can be comfortable attending.

To do that, Big Lick made major changes but you can still expect to safely enjoy comic books, vendors and food trucks.

Like many events during the pandemic, masks are required and there will be temperature checks at the door. If you have a high temperature you will be refunded your ticket if you have a pre-sale ticket and you will be asked to leave.

Creative director and owner of Big Lick Entertainment JD Sutphin said they have designated multiple areas away from the main space, some even outside, where people can take their masks off to eat and drink.

Sutphin also mentions the Berglund Center now has touchless restrooms and has hospital-grade disinfectant.

Any comic con attracts crowds but Big Lick found a way to limit that too. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets are online and tickets at the door aren’t guaranteed. Sutphin told 10 News as things slow down later in the afternoon and morning attendees leave, there may be some room to sell tickets at the door.

Active and retired military get in free on Sunday.

“When you’re going to be inside the special events center we’re only actually letting in 1/5 of the actual capacity that’s in there. There’s 55,000 plus square feet for you to be able to walk around and have your own personal space,” Sutphin said.

A lot of planning went into making this event happen but there’s a lot of excitement leading up to the big weekend.

“It’s emotional to say the least, well to come together with folks at all, to be able to celebrate these things we care about so much and see families and see small businesses come together and benefit from it in so many ways I can’t describe how excited I am,” said Sutphin.