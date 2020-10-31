Don’t swerve: Officials urge Roanoke County drivers to look out for deer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County drivers should expect to see more deer on the road heading home.

Deer breeding season is upon us, and it lasts from October to December.

According to reports from State Farm, Virginia sees about 55,000 to 65,000 deer collisions.

Nelson Lafon said most accidents occur on commuter roads, especially in Bedford, Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

Last year in Roanoke County, 114 crashes involving a driver hitting a deer directly were reported.

“We have a fairly high deer density or deer population," said Nelson Lafon, manager of the Forest Wildlife Program. "We also have a lot of commuter roads leading into places like Blacksburg, Roanoke, Lynchburg, where people work.”

Lafon said if you see a deer, don’t swerve.

If you end up hitting a deer, after calling law enforcement. You may have the ability to claim it.