Authorities are searching for three men after they say they stole several pairs of basketball shoes from a Liberty University locker room.

According to the Liberty University Police Department, the shoes were stolen from the women’s basketball locker room in the Vines Center around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Anyone who knows the men in the pictures is asked to call LUPD at 434-592-7641.

To see the post, click here.