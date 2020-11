MONETA, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in the Snug Harbor area of Moneta on Monday night.

The occupants of the house on Spinnaker Way were able to get out safely, according to Bedford County authorities at the scene.

As of 11:30 p.m., the fire was still burning, but crews had it under control.

At this time, it’s not clear what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.