Roanoke health leaders expect a spike in coronavirus cases due to Thanksgiving plans

ROANOKE, Va – The Roanoke City and Alleghany health districts are expecting a major increase in COVID-19 cases in the next two weeks.

Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said the prediction of cases rising will likely be reflected on a national level.

Morrow emphasized that if people follow the guidelines over the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s not too late to change what health experts are predicting.

“If we all do the right thing, we can prevent what we think is inevitable, we only think it’s inevitable because we believe people aren’t going to do what they know that they need to do,” explained Morrow.

The health district will be holding several testing events soon: