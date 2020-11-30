Salem Red Sox launch holiday movie series

SALEM, Va. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Salem Memorial Ballpark!

Starting on Dec. 5, holiday movies will air at the stadium as part of the new Salem Sox Cinema Series.

Below is a schedule:

Dec. 5: Polar Express

Dec. 12: Elf

Dec. 19: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Gates for each screening open at 4 p.m. and movies will start at 6 p.m.

Admission is free, but the team will be collecting food donations at each event for Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Seating will be capped at 250, and you can reserve suites starting at $75. Suites have waitress service, indoor and outdoor seating and will guarantee admission of up to 10 guests.