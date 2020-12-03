Lynchburg man sentenced for having 5,000+ images of children being sexually abused

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man learned his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to 47 counts of possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey Kincaid will spend 20 years in prison.

Judge Patrick Yeatts sentenced him to 46 years but suspended 26 of those.

Yeatts also imposed 30 months of supervised probation and 25 years of good behavior.

On Jan. 19, 2018, Lynchburg police received a tip that a picture of a 17-year-old girl, naked from the waist down, was posted on a message board by her father and detailed sexual abuse that he allegedly perpetrated on the girl while she was unconscious, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

Detective Kevin Poindexter, with the Lynchburg Police Department, traced the post to Kincaid’s home, using Kincaid’s IP address.

Police used that information to obtain a search warrant.

Kincaid admitted that he posted the picture while drunk; however, he said the caption was not true and the girl was actually 19 years old, according to Harrison.

Officers went ahead and seized electronic devices from the home for forensic analysis.

After analyzing only 20% of the storage space on the devices, Poindexter found more than 5,000 images of child sexual abuse, with many showing children about 6 to 8 years old, according to Harrison.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer S. Bennett, while Lynchburg Public Defender Aaron Boone represented Kincaid.