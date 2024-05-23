Melrose Plaza in Roanoke launches public phase of ‘Restoring Greatness’ capital campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – The anticipation continues to grow for Melrose Plaza to open its doors.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is revamping Melrose Plaza. The site will feature a bank, wellness center, grocery store and even an adult high school.

At a capital campaign launch event Wednesday, business and organization leaders heard about the progress made in construction at the center.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The first part of the plaza, Market on Melrose, is set to open at the end of this year.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys President and CEO, Richmond Vincent, said the grocery store was the foundation of a project that continues to grow.

“Today a parent, in Northwest Roanoke must ride the bus for more than 30 minutes to visit a grocery store,” Vincent said.

President and CEO Richmond Vincent said it’s part of the organization’s efforts to help the community. Vincent said when they started the initiative, he learned through the Carilion Clinic’s health assessment that people who lived in the 24017 zip code had a life expectancy of six years less than those who lived in 24018.

At Wednesday’s event, Carilion’s President and CEO, Nancy Agee announced a $250,000 investment into the future of Melrose Plaza. When hearing about the lack of health resources, she knew Carilion could step in.

“As the CEO of the region’s largest health system...that bothers me, it bothers me a lot. We’re going to do something about it. We’re going to make some changes here and it all starts with this project,” Agee said.

The overall campaign with Carilion’s investment has reached $1.5 million of a $3 million goal.