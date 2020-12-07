Campbell County authorities looking for these two after an armed robbery

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people in connection to a recent armed robbery.

The image above is a surveillance image from the Shell station at 22453 Timberlake Road, just off of U.S. 460.

The armed robbery happened recently, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, has information about this incident or knows the identities of those involved is asked to contact Senior Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.