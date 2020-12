ROANOKE, Va – A Roanoke 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teenager this summer will go to trial next year.

Brandon Calderon-Damian is facing charges for first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was arrested last month and is charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Phillip Davis on June 27 near Valley View Mall.

Phillip Davis, better known as Na’Tee, was shot in the parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel in Roanoke on June 27, 2020.

His trial is set to start on Feb. 23, 2021.