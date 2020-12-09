New River Health District planning COVID-19 vaccination events at Radford, Virginia Tech

MONGOMERY COUNTY, Va – Health officials in the New River Valley are working out their plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

New River Health Director Doctor Noelle Bissell explained while the first batches of the vaccine will go to at-risk populations and health care workers, the health district is also working on plans to hold vaccination events for students at Radford University and Virginia Tech.

Bissell says the health district has been using flu clinics to prepare.

“You know we have a pretty honed process of doing a drive-thru or a walkthrough process so I imagine that we would work with our universities and our schools and our other entities on offering it that way, there’s also logistical issues because all of the vaccines in consideration right now, our two-part vaccines,” Bissell said.

Classes at both Radford University and Virginia Tech are set to start again on January 19.