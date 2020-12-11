First black student at Virginia Tech shares stories of his time at the university

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s first-ever black student, Irving Peddrew, spoke about his experience at the University on Wednesday afternoon.

The university hosted a virtual ‘Unfinished Conversation,’ which covers topics on diversity and inclusion.

During the discussion, that student, Irving Peddrew, remembered his college years.

He attended the university in 1953 and studied electrical engineering. He also was required to join the Corps of Cadets. However, because he was Black, he had to live off-campus and walk a mile back and forth from each class for each meal.

He says his time at the school was tough but he’s glad he was able to open the door for other black students to be admitted

“Something that made me feel good that they accepted what I had done,” said Peddrew.

Peddrew only finished three years at Tech, but he received an honorary degree from the school in 2016.