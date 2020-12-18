‘Better than we anticipated’: Local superintendents react to governor’s budget plan for schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Some school superintendents said Governor Ralph Northam’s new budget proposal could be the answer to their districts’ financial problems.

Northam suggests $500 million go to schools to pull them out of their financial woes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his new budget proposal.

It’s a plan several local superintendents are pleased to see.

“We were kind of expecting the worst and this is actually a far cry better than we anticipated,” Grayson County Public Schools superintendent Kelly Willmore said.

In Montgomery County, the average daily attendance decreased this year by 300 students which equates to a loss of about $1.5 million.

“That’s a lot of money,” Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Mark Miear said. “That’s a big hit to our budget. Especially when we anticipate the enrollment to go back up to it’s normal level after we get through this.”

While big school districts are feeling the pressure, smaller school districts are worried about the math too.

Radford Public Schools Superintendent Rob Graham said 50 fewer students enrolled this year and they could lose some major funds since the state reimburses them about $8,000 per student.

“When we lose one that is a significant impact on a budget that’s close to $19 million,” he said. “One of the reasons it’s $19 million is because of a renovation project at McHarg [elementary school].”

Grayson County actually gained 33 students above the budgeted enrollment this year.

Willmore wants to see a 2% raise for teachers rather than the governor’s proposed bonus in the plan.

“The bonus thing is ok,” he said. “But if you’re a teacher towards the end of your career and you want that money in there for your retirement, it’s not a good thing.”

The proposal will have to be reviewed by committees for any amendments before approval.