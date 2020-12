(Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Crews battled a fire in the 1800 block of Webb Mountain Rd. in Franklin County early Sunday morning.

Several Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews were called in to assist around 1:40 a.m., according to the department.

No injuries have been reported.

Roanoke County crews were cleared around 4 a.m.