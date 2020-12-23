COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in New River Valley as Moderna vaccine arrives

While plans are still being made for public distribution New River Health Director Doctor Noelle Bissell says they are working as quickly as possible to get people vaccinated.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – Long-term care facilities in the New River Valley could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week.

On Wednesday, the New River Health District received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

While plans are still being made for public distribution, New River Health Director Doctor Noelle Bissell said they are working as quickly as possible to get people vaccinated.

“We do expect that we will get weekly shipments but we, again, we can’t guarantee and literally it is sometimes a day-by-day decision. The health department is going to be prioritizing one ad, where we get our EMS providers,” Bissell said.

Bissell said the health district is considering a drive-thru distribution of the vaccine but can also accommodate people indoors if the weather gets bad.