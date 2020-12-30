‘Incredibly humbled’: Lynchburg nurse recognized as a Virginia Nurse of the Year

Heather Mayberry is a clinical nurse specialist at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital – and now she’s a nurse of the year.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local nurse is being recognized for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was completely shocked. I was actually on the COVID unit when I opened the email. It was one of those moments where you’re incredibly humbled and incredibly grateful,” said Mayberry.

Mayberry is one of 20 being recognized by the Virginia Nurses Association for their frontline work during the pandemic.

Centra health officials said Mayberry collaborated with the infection control teams and developed policies and procedures for patients and staff.

“It may be a nursing award, but there’s so many in this organization that deserve to be awarded and recognized,” said Mayberry.

Mayberry’s supervisor, Coral Hunter, said Mayberry was instrumental in serving nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients – and counting.

“She puts forth her passion for her patients, commitment to doing everything that she can to make sure they have a good experience and their outcomes progress positively. Then on the flip side of that, being a support for our direct bedside caregivers,” said Hunter, the director of critical care at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

A fellow nurse nominated Mayberry for the award.

“It’s one thing to be recognized for something, but to be recognized by one that one you work alongside, that means so much more,” said Mayberry.

It’s renewing her calling as a caregiver.

“I have always been one that wanted to make others feel better, especially in times of trouble or loss,” said Mayberry.