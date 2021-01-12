Health leader urges patience as coronavirus vaccinations continue in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, VA – Coronavirus vaccination efforts continue in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The two health departments continue to receive shipments of the vaccine on a weekly basis, according to the woman who oversees both districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Right now, closed vaccination clinics are happening at both the Berglund Center and the Salem Civic Center.

Morrow expects to vaccinate nearly 2,000 people this week and is urging the public to be patient.

“It will take time. It will take patience and it will take flexibility and we really need for folks to understand that we’re all doing the very best that we can to get a limited supply of vaccine out as effectively as we can,” explained Morrow.

Morrow hopes that as more people get vaccinated, the region could start seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases in a few weeks.