‘We just don’t have enough’: High demand for COVID-19 vaccine in New River Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – Health officials in the New River Valley are becoming overwhelmed with the public’s demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The New River Health District has distributed nearly 10,000 doses since getting its first shipment.

Right now the district is finishing up its efforts to vaccinate teachers and people ages 65+.

New River Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell says sometimes the health district gets more than 100 calls a minute related to the vaccine.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know we’re on the front lines every day, and we’re talking to people who are very vulnerable have medical conditions are older and very vulnerable, and very much want to get the vaccine and we just don’t have enough,” Bissell said.

Bissell says unless other COVID-19 vaccines get approved or the state starts getting bigger shipments, the health district could remain in Phase 1b as late as March.