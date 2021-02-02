Picasso, Warhol among those featured in new Radford University art exhibit

Hundreds of pieces of art are on display in the art museum inside the Covington Center at Radford.

RADFORD, Va – A new art exhibit at Radford University is aiming to educate students about pieces of art from across the world.

Hundreds of pieces are on display inside The Art Museum at the Covington Center at Radford University.

The pieces come from places like Mexico, Africa, and Asia and even include prints from Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on taking courses and, you know, getting your career going, but you know there’s more to that and so the museum can really serve a function of providing students with more of the humanities and getting a more global outlook,” explained museum director Steve Arbury.

Anyone can visit the free exhibit from now through April 17, although there is an occupancy limit of 10 people.

Before going to the museum, make sure to register yourself online as a visitor to Radford’s campus.