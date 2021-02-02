TSA to enforce mask-wearing mandate starting Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va – Starting Tuesday, the Travel Security Administration (TSA) will begin enforcement of President Biden’s mask mandate.

President Biden’s Executive Order requires a mask or face covering for everyone except those covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act or under the age of two.

While not every state has had a mask mandate in place, the TSA said the change is coming as a direct order from the White House.

“So if you’re not wearing a mask, TSA will offer you one or ask you to put one and if you declined to do so the TSA will not let you submit a checkpoint, can’t get through the checkpoint can’t get on the plane,” TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

TSA is also considering implementing fines for those who choose not to comply with the executive order.