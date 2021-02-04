Pulaski County Schools return to 100% in-person learning

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Starting Thursday, Pulaski County Schools returned to 100% in-person learning, a move the health district director agrees with.

Students will be in class four days a week, excluding Wednesday.

The school district moved away from the all virtual method after school leaders were concerned students were being left behind.

New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said as long as students and staff wear masks and practice safety, she is giving the plan a thumbs up.

“Every time we look at a decision like this you have to look at the risks of doing it versus the risk of not doing it,” she said.

However, Bissell still urges people to take safety precautions outside of school until more people are vaccinated.