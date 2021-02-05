Danville Police complete HEART walk to check up on community after Wednesday’s deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police continue to search for the 19-year-old they consider “armed and dangerous” in connection to Wednesday’s deadly shooting that took the life of 21-year-old Jaylan Fitzgerald. Police were in the area where it happened, not to find more information on their investigation, but to check up on the community.

Officers completed their HEART walk on Cabral Street, where Wednesday’s homicide happened, to check up on the people in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

HEART stands for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma. The goal is to show that police care about the community and to make sure everyone is coping and authorities typically do this after a crime happens in the neighborhood.

This is the third homicide on Cabral Street in the past four years as well as the second homicide for Danville in 2021.