Three cats dead, woman hurt in Galax mobile home fire

GALAX, Va. – A woman is hurt and three cats are dead after a fire in Galax on Thursday morning.

At about 8:25 a.m, firefighters responded to 14 City View Trailer Park to find a mobile home on fire.

The two people who lived in the home were returning home from work when they discovered the fire, called 911 and attempted to save their three cats inside, according to the Galax Fire Department.

While trying to rescue the cats the woman who lived in the home cut her hands and was later treated at the scene.

As firefighters worked to stop the blaze, they were unable to save any of the cats inside the mobile home.

It took about an hour for crews to get the fire, which completely destroyed the home, under control.

The Fire Department said the two who lived in the home are now staying with family and are being helped by the American Red Cross.