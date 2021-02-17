New River Health District cancels Thursday vaccination clinic ahead of winter weather

The New River Health District is making changes to its COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to expected winter weather Thursday.

Appointments scheduled for then were either honored Wednesday and will also be honored on Friday, as long as conditions improve by then. New River Health Director Noelle Bissell wants to remind the community that just because the weather is bad, COVID-19 doesn’t stop spreading.

“Make sure that we are stocked with our batteries, our flashlights and food, and also think about how we can keep up our vigilance with COVID, continuing to protect ourselves our household members and our neighbors. If we do have power outages and other weather issues,” said Bissell.

For more information, you can visit the New River Health District’s Facebook page.