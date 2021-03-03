Dozens of student art pieces give downtown Pulaski a splash of color

PULASKI, Va. – Historic downtown Pulaski is getting a splash of color this month with new art pieces created by kids.

About 70 art pieces made by students in the New River Valley are on display in storefront windows on Main Street.

Normally, the pieces would be displayed in a gallery at the students’ schools.

But with the coronavirus pandemic putting a wrench in those plans, the art center found a different way to celebrate.

“Despite all the struggles they had this year, they kept making art,” Fine Arts Center New River Valley President John Ross said. “Art is such an important way for us to work through issues, to express ourselves, to reflect on ourselves.”

People can also scan the QR codes posted to participate in a scavenger hunt to win free art supplies.

The artwork will hang till the end of the month.