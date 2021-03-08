Roanoke organizations host city-wide story walks

Roanoke Public Libraries and Parks and Recreation are hosting a story walk this week to debut the new bilingual Roanoke baby book.

ROANOKE, Va – Community organizations in Roanoke are hosting a fun way to share some of the city’s history this week.

Every baby born at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital gets a copy of the book, but this is the first year the book is also being printed in Spanish.

“It is so important that we embrace our diversity, and so we just love the idea of and we also have a lot of parents that want their children to learn Spanish or English and so it just seemed like a nice way to do it and start early very early literacy with that,” director of libraries Sheila Umberger said.

There will be several other story walks taking place this week: