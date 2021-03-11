Virginia Tech Professor testifies before Congress on COVID-19 spread

BLACKSBURG, Va – A Virginia Tech professor testified before Congress Thursday to break down the transmission of COVID-19.

Linsey Marr is a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Marr testified during a hearing discussing science-based strategies to protect workers from spreading COVID-19.

She says the CDC needs more clear standards for the workplace.

“Their webpages downplayed aerosols and airborne transmission, a position that is exactly opposite the best scientific evidence, their current guidance continues to put workers and the public at serious risk of infections and undermines the effectiveness of an OSHA standard,” Marr said.

Marr has also conducted numerous studies during the pandemic about the effectiveness of different types of face coverings.