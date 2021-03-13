Southernmost Maple hosts Maple Festival this weekend

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va – One small business in Highland County is making the most out of what was supposed to be the weekend of the maple festival.

Southernmost Maple will be hosting a variety of events this weekend featuring everything from fresh maple syrup to maple donuts. This weekend was supposed to be the kickoff of the highland county maple festival, which was canceled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic it’s been a big maple syrup year because folks I guess, stay at home doing their own cooking and using a lot of maple syrup so they can come here and do it direct from the producer, we got lots outlets around the state.” Owner of Southernmost Maple Mike Puffenbarger said.

Puffenbarger says they will also be serving breakfast on Saturday which they expect to be a big hit.