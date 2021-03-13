Will spring break lead to a hike in coronavirus cases? Experts say to take precautions

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Washington and Lee University saw a sharp spike in coronavirus cases after a two-day break.

The university’s president, Will Dudley, said the “spread appears to be largely related to social gatherings and parties.”

It’s a big concern as other colleges in the Commonwealth are approaching the start of spring break.

However, spring break looks different for many students this year. While some colleges are still offering a week-long spring break, others are not.

Virginia Western Community College spring break will be from March 14 - 21.

Madison Clements, a second-year dental hygiene student at VWCC, expects students to travel during the break and cause a jump in coronavirus case numbers.

“That’s probably what’s going to happen,” she said. “Personally, I know some people who are going to beaches and stuff like that.”

Ad

But Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Health Department said students can travel outdoors, they just need to take precautions.

“It’s not where you go, it’s what you do,” Bissell said.

Madison Chestnut, a student at VWCC, said she prefers other universities’ plans.

“A lot of bigger universities are not having spring breaks,” Chestnut said. “I think that was smart on their parts.”

Chestnut is referring to plans like Virginia Tech’s.

Months ago, Virginia Tech made the decision to divide the week-long break into five days spread out over three months, which is a move that not every student admires.

“We’ve had two spring break days so far,” Grace Digirolamo, a Virginia Tech student said. “I understand why they did it but it’s definitely a little bit tough.”

Digirolamo said most of her teachers adjusted the load of coursework to help students enjoy their days off, but other students are just thankful to have some days off.

Ad

“We’re just grateful for any time at all to have,” Nyah Huntley, Virginia Tech student, said. “It is difficult for us to not have a week. But we do understand why because people would be more tempted to go out of town, to go see their families.”

Since case numbers are reducing, Virginia Tech’s Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said he thinks students are restricting travel. However, he said until there are no more cases left, limitations are still needed.

“Until all of us can be vaccinated and cases can get down to zero,” he said. “We have to maintain the course of vigilance and maintain those public health guidelines.”

Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke Alleghany Health Department said while she understands college students need some time to breathe and relax, she suggests wearing masks and washing their hands.

“For unvaccinated college students who are traveling...we just need everybody to be safe,” Morrow said. “The last thing we want is for this to go backwards.”

Ad

Virginia Tech’s next spring break day is Wednesday but two more days are coming up in April.