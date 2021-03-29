Demand for Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine high in New River Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Health officials in the New River Valley are not getting as many doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as expected.

Most health districts in the region were expecting large shipments of the one-shot vaccine this week but haven’t gotten them due to the company not meeting its distribution deadline.

Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell says people in the district have the most interest in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We have a lot of people who have expressed interest in the Johnson and Johnson because it is a one-and-done shot. So we have a waitlist as soon as we get it that we can offer to people to come to a clinic that is Johnson and Johnson specific,” New River Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said.

Bissell is still advising the community to get whatever vaccine becomes available first so the region can reach herd immunity against the virus.