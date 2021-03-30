Two injured after box truck crash on I-81 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two people are injured following a crash on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County.

The crash, involving a box truck, a UPS truck and another vehicle, happened outside a rest area on I-81 near mile marker 129.

The vehicle involved was trapped as a result, and the driver was injured. Sgt. Richard Garlettsw with Virginia State Police told 10 News that the driver was seriously injured but the injuries are non-life-threatening.

10 News was on the scene to see a Life-Guard helicopter in the middle of the northbound lanes. Police said it left to transport the injured driver to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Service, another person involved in the crash was injured and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 640 this evening, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Virginia State... Posted by Montgomery County Emergency Services on Monday, March 29, 2021

As of 8:40 p.m., the crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.