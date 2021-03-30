photo
Crews on scene of structure fire in Northeast Roanoke

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Northeast Roanoke (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Northeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said crews were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of Hollins Road NE.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story structure that authorities believe to be vacant.

As of 7:15 a.m., the fire is under control. The structure was deemed unsafe, so firefighters were not able to go inside of the building.

Authorities said no one has been hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

